DENVER – President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated a Latina to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
His choice, Regina Rodriguez, would become the second female Hispanic judge of the court if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Christine Arguello, who grew up in Buena Vista, Pueblo and other parts of Southern Colorado, was the first with that distinction. She was nominated by President George W. Bush, and joined the court in 2008.
Rodriguez is co-chair of the trial practice section in the Denver office of an international law firm, handling cases involving complex litigation and government investigations.
Earlier, she was the chief of the civil division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado.
The White House’s announcement Tuesday of 11 judicial nominees across the country stated that they “reflect the President’s deeply-held conviction that the federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people – both in background and in professional experience.”
Democratic U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper recommended her to the president.
“Regina is an exceptionally qualified nominee, and her long track record of community service and pro-bono work demonstrates a deeply-held commitment to Colorado’s children, working families and underserved communities,” they said in a statement.
Rodriguez is a 1988 graduate of the University of Colorado law school.
The Demand Justice organization criticized her consideration because she represented corporate clients while working in law firms. That group has urged Biden to instead appoint more civil rights attorneys and public defenders to the federal bench.
The court is authorized by Congress to have seven full-time judges. It also has four who have part-time status.
The vacancy Rodriguez would fill was created in 2019 when Judge Marcia Krieger gave up her fulltime spot on the court to work part time.
A second vacancy will occur later this year when a judge shifts from fulltime to partime.
