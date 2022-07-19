A Cotopaxi couple charged with threatening to kidnap a bankruptcy judge in 2020 in Wichita went on trial Monday in that city.
Valerie Barker, 67, and Danny Lee Barker, 68, were in a bankruptcy court case there.
They were taken into custody in April 2021 when deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Custer County deputies, arrested them during a car stop. The arrest was made for the FBI, based on an indictment in the U.S. District Court in Wichita.
The prosecutor stated last year in a court document that “the charges involve threats to arrest (kidnap) a former United States Bankruptcy Judge Robert Nugent, sent to the court during bankruptcy proceedings to prevent foreclosure and sale of various property at issue in the bankruptcy proceedings.”
Earlier this year, the indictment was amended to include an additional charge of making threats by letter to another person connected to the Barkers’ bankruptcy. The prosecutor stated that the Barkers broke into a home of the other person and were removed by Wichita police.
At various times, the Barkers have asserted they are not subject to court authority because they contend they are sovereigns. The judge presiding over the criminal trial has denied that contention.
In a court filing July 8, Valerie Barker wrote, “We do not consent to go to trial.”
On Monday, a jury was picked, and both sides made opening statements. The trial is scheduled to take four days and the defendants remain in custody.
