During a discussion Tuesday on whether to place a ballot measure on the November ballot about reallocation of funds from the 1.9 percent lodging tax, Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “It’s important that we remember that nobody wants to cripple the visitors bureau. At least two of us (commissioners) were on the visitors bureau board of directors when times were tough.”

The consideration of the ballot measure is a result of HB22-1117, which allows counties to reallocate all but 10 percent of lodging tax funds away from tourism promotion to enhance attainability of housing and childcare, which is geared toward retaining a stable workforce to enhance visitor experience.

