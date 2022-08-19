During a discussion Tuesday on whether to place a ballot measure on the November ballot about reallocation of funds from the 1.9 percent lodging tax, Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “It’s important that we remember that nobody wants to cripple the visitors bureau. At least two of us (commissioners) were on the visitors bureau board of directors when times were tough.”
The consideration of the ballot measure is a result of HB22-1117, which allows counties to reallocate all but 10 percent of lodging tax funds away from tourism promotion to enhance attainability of housing and childcare, which is geared toward retaining a stable workforce to enhance visitor experience.
The discussion and attendant public hearing were the second chance to discuss how those funds might be divided up and how the ballot measure might affect another proposed ballot item by Chaffee Housing Authority for a 3.5 percent mill levy to provide a stable source of funding for the housing authority.
Chaffee Housing Authority’s main focus is attainable workforce housing, and the mill levy funds would be used for that goal.
The 10 percent of the lodging tax specifically earmarked for tourism promotion does not mean an additional percentage of the remaining 90 percent of funds could not be channeled to the visitors bureau, but no less than 10 percent must be maintained for tourism promotion.
Commissioner Greg Felt introduced a proposal that would divide up the funds by using 50 percent, or approximately $650,000, for Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, which actively promotes the county and responsible recreation education for visitors. Under Felt’s proposal, 40 percent would be directed to Chaffee Housing Authority, which would ask for a 2.5 rather than a 3.5 mill levy in November. The lodging tax funds would be used for base funding and administrative costs.
Finally, the remaining 10 percent, or about $150,000, would be allocated by the county commissioners to support childcare. It would be allowable to use this funding for additional support to the visitors bureau or the housing authority if there was an emergency need.
Commissioners Baker and Rusty Granzella said they needed time to think about Felt’s proposal, since it was the first they had heard of it.
Several speakers also voiced their opinions on use of the lodging tax funds .
Travis Hotchard, co-chair of the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau board of directors, advocated keeping 90 percent of the lodging tax funds gong toward tourism promotion and programs.
Hotchard said in the last five years the bureau’s budget had gone from $621,301 to $1,164,568, an increase of 87 percent.
Tourism accounts for a large portion of the local economy and the work of the visitors bureau is needed to maintain its funding.
Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray thanked the commissioners for entertaining the proposal presented by Felt.
“I want to thank you for considering an unusual strategy that may fit our community needs more appropriately than our current strategy,” she said.
The matter was continued to a special meeting to be held at 9 a.m. Monday at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
Earlier in the meeting commissioners unanimously approved the special event liquor license for Rotary Club of Buena Vista, contingent on approval of a special event license for the planned Colorado versus Texas Tomato War.
A contract was approved for Texas Environmental Plastics to install a geosynthetic clay liner at cell 6 of the Chaffee County Landfill. The company had the low bid of $340,531.48 for the job. Commissioners instructed staff to prepare a resolution.
Commissioners also approved a ballot measure to ask voters whether the county commissioners’ term limit should be extended from two to three terms, and they directed staff to prepare a resolution to that effect.
The commissioners paid homage to Dave Henson, former director of Chaffee County Department of Human Services, who died unexpectedly Friday.
Felt said the county hoped to have a memorial type of event to honor Henson.
“There are a lot of people in Chaffee County that Dave touched with his work,” Felt said.
County Administrator Bob Christiansen, who used to run the department, will step in as interim director until a more permanent solution can be found.
A lengthy afternoon session included a public hearing on the Chaffee County Land Use Code update.
After several hours of discussion, that matter was also continued to the special meeting Monday.
