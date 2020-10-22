With 27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county last week and 250 Salida School District students and staff under quarantine for two weeks, Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom said, “If we do not course correct, we will be seeing a surge of hospitalizations.”
“I know we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue at this point, but the projections and modeling are not looking good for us in the upcoming months if we don’t continue with these public health strategies,” Carlstrom said.
The recent spread of the virus has been due to the gathering of groups, travel to and from the county, and going to work or participating in activities when exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, Carlstrom said.
Now more than ever, she said, it is crucial to follow the five commitments to containment:
• Maintain 6 feet of physical distance
• Wash hands often
• Properly wear cloth face coverings
• Stay home when sick
• Get tested if symptomatic.
The list of known symptoms of the virus has changed since the arrival of COVID-19 to the United States.
A current list of symptoms includes:
Critical symptom
• Loss of taste or smell – this is being referred to as a critical symptom and should not be taken lightly.
Major symptoms
• Feeling feverish, having chills, or
• A temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater
• New or unexplained persistent cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Minor Symptoms
• Sore throat
• Runny nose or congestion
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• Fatigue
• Nausea and/or vomiting
• Diarrhea
CCPH recommends those who are symptomatic or who have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive to get tested.
Testing is optimally conducted at 7 days after last exposure to a positive case if not experiencing symptoms.
Symptomatic individuals should seek out testing right away.
There are several testing options in the county depending on the situation.
If someone completes their isolation or quarantine period, it is not necessary to get a negative test to be released, however, a negative test does not release someone from quarantine.
“We can do this, but it will take all of us, Carlstrom said.
For questions about testing, please call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
Calrstrom said, “Due to incredible call volume, please continue to call us if the voicemail box is full or you do not get a call back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.