The Salida Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously voted to approve change orders, of almost $400,000, for the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s MRI remodel program during their monthly meeting Tuesday.
Lesley Fagerberg, vice-president of finance, said that while the increases to the project, which originally called for a larger MRI machine, haven’t exceeded the original budgeting. The budget for the MRI was $2.5 million, current cost on the project is about $1 million.
Fagerberg said they have had similar overruns in their pharmacy remodel project, and will present those to the board at the March meeting.
Completion of the MRI project is set for May 6.
Board president Jeff Post said the hospital district is gathering bids on other projects including a new roof on the U.S. 50 offices, and further out, will solicit bids on the future employee housing site.
Christine Blaney-MacMillian gave a presentation about HRRMC’s quality program. She said the program “has been developed to provide a process and structure to manage, monitor, assess and improve performance throughput the organization.
Some of the areas the program covers includes:
• Identification and resolution of issues in care and performance.
• Medical staff and clinical team performance improvement activities.
• Staff credentialing process.
The boards next meeting is scheduled at 12 p.m. March 28.
MacMillian said the program includes a long-term process, which starts during employee orientation.
