Team Monarch competed at two International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association junior competitions this past weekend – one at Monarch Mountain and one at Telluride.
The Monarch Mountain competition Thursday and Friday attracted more than 125 contestants from across the state. More than 10 teams participated in competition in the Mirkwood Bowl.
“It’s such a good venue,” said Kyle Blakely, skiing coach for Team Monarch. “Teams really love coming to Monarch.”
The team competed in a field of 150 at the IFSA Telluride National from Friday to Sunday. Blakely said, “The level of riding at that national event is truly incredible.”
Noah Dorman, 13, finished third in the ages 12-14 snowboard male class at Monarch Mountain and placed fifth at Telluride. Benjamin Morton finished just behind Dorman, placing eighth at Monarch and sixth at Telluride. Sydney Jackson and Abigail Nelson both put together impressive runs in the ski female 12-14 class to place in the top 10 in their events.
“These kids are tearing it up,” Blakely said. “For being a smaller mountain, we definitely had a strong showing; it’s truly jaw dropping to see these kids’ level of skiing.”
The freeride events are graded based on a competitor’s line choice, control, fluidity, technique, style and energy. Blakely said the lines taken by the competitors were impressive. Competitors choose where they start on the course and the line they take going down it. More points are awarded for successfully taking a steep or rocky route than an easy one.
For competitors who did well at Telluride, the attention turns to the next national event this month at Breckenridge. Blakely said if they do well there, they could potentially qualify for the IFSA North American Junior Championship.
