The 34th annual Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo opens at 3 p.m. today at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
A tack sale starts at 3 p.m. in the small animal building, and Muttin’ Bustin’ for kids ages 5-7 is at 5 p.m.
Colorado Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) events take place at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children age 5 to 14 and free for children 4 and younger. Mini bronc riding for youngsters is scheduled just before the CPRA opens.
A dance with music by Carin Mari follows the Friday rodeo at 9 p.m., and crowning of 4-H royalty and awarding of the Hollenbeck All-Around Belt Buckle take place at the Saturday rodeo.
Indoor judging of 4-H exhibits begins Saturday and is closed to the public. Open class entries, open to everyone who isn’t a 4-H member, will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
No events are scheduled for Sunday. The fair resumes Monday and continues through Aug. 1. Admission is free.
Open class perishables will be received from 8-9 a.m. Monday with open class judging (closed to the public) at 10 a.m. The 4-H horse show and gymkhana is at 9 a.m., and 4-H dog show is at 5 p.m.
The only Tuesday event is 4-H and open class poultry and rabbit check-in from 4 to 7 p.m.
4-H market livestock weigh-in is from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, and the exhibit hall opens to the public at 8 a.m. The information booth opens at 10 a.m. for those needing information on fair events. Ranchers Dinner is at 5 p.m. and open equine gymkana is at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday events begin at 8 a.m. with the 4-H swine show in the livestock pavilion. Thursday is also Kids Day, beginning at 11 a.m. with bronc riding, barrel racing, bull riding and kids’ games and events for ages 3-8.
July 30 activities include 4-H round robin events at 9 a.m. and adult round robin at 11 a.m. A garden tractor race is at 1:30 p.m. and Junior Market Livestock Sale is at 7 p.m., followed by a performance by the Spurs & Latigo Band at 9 p.m. The band also performs at 9 p.m. July 31.
July 31 features a number of ranch events beginning at 9 a.m. with team sorting and more kids’ events beginning at 3 p.m. The Mountain States Ranch Rodeo & Calcutta starts with the grand entry at 6:30 p.m.
The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo wraps up on Aug. 1, with a cowboy church service at 8:30 a.m. followed by an antique tractor pull and demonstration at 10 a.m.
4-H and open class exhibits and 4-H animal exhibits will be released at 9 a.m. The exhibit hall closes at noon.
For more specific information on fair events, scheduling and registration, free copies of the Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo books are available at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, The Mountain Mail, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce in Salida, Patio Pancake and other sponsors. Information also can be found at chaffeecountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.