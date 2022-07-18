Jessica Downing, representing the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trail advisory board will present the adopted 2022-23 priorities of the board and give an update on the board’s membership to city council during Salida’s work session.
The meeting will take place at city hall, 448 E First St., Room 190, at 6 p.m. today.
According to the agenda packet, PROST priorities are broken down into three sections: admin projects, short term capital projects and long term projects.
The admin section includes, but isn’t limited to, investigating a recreation district; and research the process and needs for planing to build a recreation/community center/pool(s)/ sports facility/parks and recreation headquarters by 2029, primarily with a bond or district funds.
Short term capital projects include the construction and upgrade of bathrooms with primarily city funds; develop an open space and trails master plan; build and install an information kiosk at Vandaveer solely with city funds; build a pump track with city and partner funds; and build a basketball court with city and grant funds.
Long term capital projects include building an outdoor recreation/community center/pool(s)/sports facility/parks and recreation headquarters primarily with city funds, grants or a bond; and build an ice rink with primarily district or city and partner funds.
Also in the agenda packet Sara Law, deputy city clerk will make a presentation about short term rental taxation.
A “city council action form” gives information about the background of the 2008 Occupational Lodging tax.
Pointed out in the form is language which allowed the city to increase the rate to $3.66 in the past and gives the opportunity to increase the rate to $4.82. Lodging tax affects both short term rentals and hotels.
It also shows restrictions to the short term rental program.
• 75 license cap on short term rentals (3.5 percent).
• One short term rental per street segment in residential neighborhoods.
• Difference in nights available to rent in residential vs. commercial/industrial. Residential units can only rent up to 185 days whereas there is no limit imposed on commercial.
Law also indicated that the city now contracts with LodgingRevs software to monitor short term rentals in town and determine if there are short term rentals operating without a license.
The city added MuniRevs software in 2022 in order to go paperless and allow residents to apply for new short term rentals, renew short term rentals and pay taxes online.
The city collected $389,256.05 in Occupational Lodging Tax in 2021, and $58,590 in license fees in 2021.
Currently the city has 212 active licenses and the average short term rental makes about $240 a night.
“This number will likely increase by about 10 licenses or so since we are in the process of reviewing our terminations and accepting people off our wait list,” Law wrote.
Also on the agenda, Becky Gray, director of Chaffee Housing Authority, will make a presentation for sustainable funding using a 3.5 mill ad valorem tax.
Currently the housing authority is funded by an intergovernmental agreement between Chaffee County, the City of Salida and the Town of Buena Vista.
Before a ballot question asking voters for the tax can be placed on the ballot the IGA requires approval by resolution by all entities involved in the agreement.
According to the Chaffee Housing Truest, the impact on Chaffee County property owners would cost less than $10 per month for residential property owners and less than $34 per month for commercial property owners, or $120 and $420 annually respectively.
The revenue from such a tax would be about $2,047,908.42 annually.
Gray presents more detailed information about how the housing trust arrived at this solution in the packet item which can be found on the city’s website https://www.cityofsalida.com/meetings, scroll down to 07/18/2022, click on “view details” then on agenda packet, then click “2”.
