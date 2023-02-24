Daniel Egan on Thursday was given a sentence of seven years in the Department of Corrections with a mandatory three years of parole for his part in the 2018 death of Matthew Massaro, a fellow inmate at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Egan, who pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree as a non-crime of violence, will receive credit for 231 days served.
An additional misdemeanor charge was dismissed.
Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert asked the court for a sentence of 10 years of a maximum of 12.
Egan’s attorney Chip Cutler asked for a sentence of three years.
Egan testified at the trial of Brian Boyles, one of the other defendants in the case.
Following lawyers’ statements, Egan read a statement to the court regarding his actions and detailing events in his past he said brought him to this point.
He said he has taken steps to distance himself from gang activity although he still has tattoos that identify his former affiliations, which included the Aryan Circle, which he said he quit in 2011.
Because of that he said he should never have been in the regular population where he would come across others with gang affiliations, because his life would be in danger.
He said he was put in a situation where he did what he had to do to survive, including acting as though he was still a gang member.
Egan also wrote a letter to Massaro’s father, asking for forgiveness for his role in his son’s death, the only one of the four charged in Massaro’s death to do so.
Before announcing the sentence, 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy acknowledged Egan’s efforts to better himself and said he believed Egan to be remorseful.
“Your statements today rang true,” Murphy said.
He suggested that Egan keep the statement he read in court Thursday and reread it when he is tempted to go another direction.
