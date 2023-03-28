Salida Hospital District board of directors will review the 2022 final audit report during a meeting at noon today.
Tammy Rivera with Forvis Accounting will make the presentation.
In the consent agenda, the board will consider capital purchase requests, including iSTAT analyzer for radiology, patient monitor for same-day surgery and an endoscope video and tower system.
In old business the board will review cost increases in the pharmacy remodel.
There is no scheduled new business.
The board will adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and personnel items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.