Scott Cook, Pamela Mae perform live today

Scott Cook and Pamela Mae will perform in concert Wednesday at Congregational United Church of Christ in Buena Vista.

 Photo by Tina Dominic

Touring North America and touching lives with their music, troubadour duo Scott Cook and Pamela Mae bring the full heart and soul of their folk songs to a live concert on Wednesday at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., Buena Vista.

“We’re really excited to visit,” Cook said. “It’ll be our first time visiting Buena Vista, and we’re excited to see it and get to know some people in the community.”

