The Salida City Council will address the annexation of the Upchurch property with two public hearings during their regular meeting 6 p.m. today.
The first public hearing will address an ordinance to annex the property into the city limits.
The second public hearing is on an ordinance to designate the property as a medium-density residential (R-2) zone.
The council will vote on a pair of resolutions on the Upchurch property. The first resolution will address making findings of fact, determinations and conclusions concerning the Upchurch annexation. The second resolution will approve the annexation agreement between the city and Tory and Clee Upchurch.
In other business council will consider an ordinance to approve the transfer of property located at the intersection of M and West Third streets to Chaffee Housing Trust.
Other items on the agenda include;
• A resolution making appointments to the historical preservation commission.
• The first reading of an ordinance approving loans from the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority in the aggregate principal amount, not to exceed $4,184,000 and $241,450.
