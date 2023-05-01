We Are Chaffee shares stories at dinner and a movie

Phanny Jones, left, and Andrea Mossman look over the storyboard displays at the We Are Chaffee dinner and a movie Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant.

 Photos by Arlene Shovald

The We Are Chaffee initiative treated storytellers, writers and guests to “dinner and a movie,” featuring videos and storyboards introducing Chaffee County residents to neighbors and newcomers, Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant.

The free event featured dinner prepared by Mo Burrito, a diverse collection of storyboards with stories shared by Chaffee County residents and video shorts of locals who shared powerful stories of a moment in their life that influenced who they are.

