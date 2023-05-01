We Are Chaffee shares stories at dinner and a movie

The We Are Chaffee initiative treated storytellers, writers and guests to “dinner and a movie,” featuring videos and storyboards introducing Chaffee County residents to neighbors and newcomers, Wednesday at Salida SteamPlant.
The free event featured dinner prepared by Mo Burrito, a diverse collection of storyboards with stories shared by Chaffee County residents and video shorts of locals who shared powerful stories of a moment in their life that influenced who they are.
Students from Salida’s Horizons Exploratory Academy presented stories of a “Hero’s Journey” from interviews with community members who have overcome major difficulties and moved on with their lives.
Videos were shown in the SteamPlant theater followed by a question-and-answer session.
Horizons Exploratory Academy students included Smitty Chavez, June Dallas, Tatiana Zoberski, Scotty Holden, Mylo Sineath and Morgan Nichols. Those sharing “Stories of Self” in the videos were Hope DeLaRue, Carle Linke, Marilyn Bouldin, Jo Soumala, Janie Allen, Judy Haines and Renee Duricy.
Storyboard writers are Ruth Price, Hope DeLaRue, Arlene Shovald, Marlene Pattinson, Megan Juba, Lisa Ledwith, Luz Stella Diaz, Cecellia LaFrance and Bianca Martinez.
“Video stories are the result of a collaboration between Colorado Mountain College in Salida and the We Are Chaffee (WAC) initiative,” said Lisa Martin of WAC and Chaffee County Public Health.
“The stories were developed, told and produced to explore personal stories that reflect an experience of an influential moment/time in a person’s life. Courage, perseverance, reflection, hope, trust and a willingness to be open to change are represented in these stories.”
The WAC website (www.wearechaffee.org) is designed to be a safe place for nonprofits, community institutions and others to share stories.
“The hope is that through listening, sharing and engaging in local stories our community will become more aware, accepting and ultimately more resilient,” Martin said.
“The WAC initiative grew out of the Chaffee County Public Health and Chaffee Housing Authority’s decision to dedicate a portion of funds from a Colorado Public Health and Environment: Office of Health Equity grant to inspire strong community dialogue and understanding within our community to create positive change.”
We Are Chaffee includes written short stories, video shorts and the “We Are Chaffee: Looking Upstream” podcast created through a partnership with KHEN Radio. Information on these programs is available at www.wearechaffee.org.
Storyboards will be on display at local businesses, public places and events throughout the year. Sign up for the We Are Chaffee newsletter to stay informed on where and when you can see them.
