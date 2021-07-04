Salida City Council will meet for a work session from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, before its regular meeting, instead of Monday, due to the holiday weekend.
The meeting will be a joint work session with the city Planning Commission.
Items on the agenda include a discussion on the Chaffee County Campus, a review of reports of amplified sound from downtown businesses and a review of the water and sewer system fee schedule.
Council will also discuss short-term rentals and a request for matching funds from the Chaffee County Community Foundation and Chaffee Housing Authority to finance the Jane’s Place planned development.
At 6 p.m. council will begin its regular meeting.
Council will conduct second readings and public hearings on two ordinances.
The first would rezone property at 900 J St. from commercial (C-1) to manufactured housing residential (R-4).
Applicant Landon Vigil has requested rezoning, as the property is surrounded on three sides by the Grand View mobile home park, which is already zoned R-4.
The second ordinance would amend Section 16-13-40 of the Salida Municipal Code, regarding in-lieu fees as an option to meet inclusionary housing requirements.
In a report from the Community Development Department, Bill Almquist stated, “The fee in-lieu of providing built inclusionary housing units, which is intended to help create and maintain affordable housing options for the city’s residents and workforce, is no longer reflective of the affordability gap between market rate homes and ‘affordable’ units as defined in the City’s Inclusionary Housing policy.”
The report suggests council, based on recommendations from the Planning Commission during its May 11 meeting, should relocate the actual fee language from the municipal code to the city’s official fee schedule, to facilitate future adjustments.
In new business, council will consider a resolution approving a coordinated mail ballot election and adoption of the uniform election code and a resolution amending the 2021 fee schedules.
Council will also vote on a resolution approving a development improvements agreement, subdivision improvements agreement and inclusionary housing agreement for the Holman Court planned development and major subdivision.
Items in the consent agenda include the Salida Arts Festival, Aspen Concert Series, Salida Grace Church service in the park and Beas Knees Citizens Race and National High School Trail Run.
Council has scheduled an executive session.
