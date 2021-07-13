Crews continue to clean up a mudslide on U.S. 285, Poncha Pass, that trapped motorists including a semi-tractor trailer caught in the flow July 6.
Clean up operations will continue from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday between mile posts 123-126.
According to CDOT motorists will encounter lane closures and lane shifts to accommodate maintenance personnel and heavy equipment working on the highway shoulders.
A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers are urged to slow down and use caution when approaching the work zone.
