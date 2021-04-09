NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: So what does life look like in 2021 as it relates to COVID-19?
ANSWER: It is all about the numbers. It is about how many people have been vaccinated, and how many have native immunity from having had COVID-19. As we reach herd immunity, meaning that about 85 percent of the population is vaccinated or has had COVID-19 we can likely safely remove masks and stop social distancing outside and inside if people you socialize with are fully immunized.
There were earlier projections that herd immunity might be reached with only 70 percent of the population being fully immune. However, the presence of the variants means more people will need to be vaccinated.
QUESTION: So what will I be able to do in 2021? And really, can we talk about 2022?
ANSWER: As an example, the Centers for Disease Control just released guidance stating that travel is safe.
It is expected that children and college students will likely go back to classroom schools. There may be a mandate that they are vaccinated to return to in person schooling, depending on age.
The second half of 2021 and 2022 is really too far off to say we will be at a new full normal. In part this depends on the number of people who do get vaccinated, whether children age ten and older can get vaccinated and whether case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths rise.
QUESTION: Governor Jared Polis last week loosened the mask and social distance mandates in counties that are rated “green.” Chaffee County is currently “blue.” When will that happen here?
ANSWER: The number of cases per 100,000 would need to decrease and the number of vaccinated would need to increase. The county is doing well and was running at more than 70 percent of those over 65 years of age being vaccinated.
When looking at the most up to date information, supplied by Andrea Carlstrom, head of Chaffee County Public Health, with eligibility being opened to more than 16 years of age, we are about 50 percent vaccinated.
Now that Polis has opened up eligibility to everyone older than 16, there will be a push to vaccinate the rest of the county.
There are currently available appointments both in Salida and Buena Vista. See the links below for more information.
QUESTION: Pfizer just released data that said their vaccine has robust immunity for at least six months. Does that mean I need a booster at six months and a day?
ANSWER: The newly released data is based on the original summer 2020 clinical trials.
We are basically six months out from those trials, but immunity tapers off gradually, not abruptly.
At six months you are likely to still have very robust immunity as a result of vaccination.
Nevertheless, disease specialists are conducting analyses of participant’s immune systems on an ongoing basis. Other similar vaccines, like those for SarsCov1 and MERS, showed that immunity lasted for at least several years.
QUESTION: Will a booster be necessary?
ANSWER: Yes, just like the influenza virus vaccine that covers different variants, we will likely need boosters to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 variants that evolve. It is not clear yet whether it will be combined into the annual influenza vaccine.
QUESTION: What is the likelihood that the UK variant is more transmissible? Is the UK variant more severe, meaning increased mortality?
ANSWER: Based on the UK national health service databases, it is 50 percent more transmissible. This means it is more transmissible because of higher levels of viral shedding for longer periods of time. That translates into a longer period of infectivity, meaning if you are infected, you get to pass the virus on for a longer period of time. It does not necessarily mean you are sicker longer. The UK variant is also more lethal.
QUESTION: Can variants cause reinfections?
ANSWER: From the Novavax trial in South Africa, it appears that reinfection is possible with a different variant. Note that Novavax is still in clinical trial in the U.S. and has promising early results. If and when it is approved, a review of the results will appear in this column.
QUESTION: How do you know whether the variants are present in our community?
ANSWER: A special test, called genotype assay testing, is done in state public health labs and at the CDC to look for the variants.
The percent of genotype testing done from all general COVID-19 tests varies by country.
In Australia and New Zealand they do genotype testing to about half of all positive tests. In the UK about seven percent and in the U.S. less than one percent.
If you don’t look for variants, you will not find them. Given the low genotype testing in this country it is difficult to assess the amount of variants and in which locations they exist.
Newest data released April 8, 2021 shows a marked escalation of the UK variation in the U.S.
QUESTION: Are there any variants that are home grown that we need to be concerned with?
ANSWER: There are currently two main U.S. grown variants. They are NY (B.1.526) and California (B1.427 and B1.429). We don’t yet know the level of transmission and lethality.
QUESTION: How responsive are the vaccines to the variants?
ANSWER: Based on the most current literature the vaccines compare favorably to the original SarsCov2 virus.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
Dr. Lydia Segal is trying to be a retired board-certified family practice doctor who also has a Masters in Public Health.(In a former life she was a general assignment reporter for a newspaper in Arizona. ) Currently she also co-teaches at the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with the pelvic physical therapists classes on men’s and women’s health.
