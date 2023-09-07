Fast, physical and sound – that is the aim for this season’s football team, coach Matt Luttrell said, and additionally get off to a fast start. “The seniors fully understand what we need from them.”
Ten seniors are on the team this season, eight of whom are four-year starters. “Not many teams have four-year starters on their team, let alone eight,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell played football at Montrose High School. He began coaching at Fossil Ridge and Montrose while attending Colorado State University.
In 2014 Luttrell began working at Salida High School as an assistant coach under Eric Handke. He took over the role from Handke in 2018.
“It’s more than just a game,” he said. “Football is a conduit to teach young men to be better men.” He values this team’s camaraderie and brotherhood, he said. “They all support each other; they all joke around and have a good time.”
Now that the team has had their first win of the season, he said he looks forward to them keeping doing what got them there. “They’ve put the hard work in.”
He hopes that this season the team gives it their all, and at the end of a game they can look up at the scoreboard and be happy with how they played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.