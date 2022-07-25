The Summer Concerts series, featuring live music Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Park is in full swing.
The series kicked off July 7 with a performance by El Camino after unforeseen circumstances led to the cancellation of the June 30 performance by Mo’ Champipple and the Miso Horns.
There are two more performances scheduled for the Salida Rotary Amphitheater stage with Buzz Drivers Thursday and Pint & a Half finishing out the season Aug. 4.
The concerts are free and open to the public.
A cash bar and limited concessions are available on site.
The concert series is hosted by Salida SteamPlant and the City of Salida.
