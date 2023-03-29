The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees approved a new bachelor’s degree program during their meeting March 14 at CMC’s Dillon campus.
The new bachelor of applied science in integrated media will be offered at its Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs, according to a press release.
As part of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media, the new bachelor’s degree will prepare graduates for careers in marketing, strategic communication in digital spaces, content creation and more.
Trustees said the new bachelor’s degree is consistent with the college’s role as a dual-mission institution, which means the college offers a mix of liberal arts and applied science programs in a blend of undergraduate programs localized to the workforce needs of CMC’s mountain communities.
“Our faculty developed this bachelor’s degree in response to demand from employers who need well-rounded communicators to help companies, nonprofits and organizations like hospitals and local governments tell their story,” said Dr. Jess Guarnero, dean of CMC’s Isaacson School for Communication, Arts & Media.
“This will be an attractive degree for students new to CMC, as well as students pursuing associate degrees in our professional photography, graphic design, digital media and ski and snowboard business programs.”
Classes for the new bachelor’s degree begin this fall.
Additionally, trustees received an award from the Association of Governing Boards of Colleges and Universities recognizing them for being selected to receive the Nason award for exemplary leadership and governance. The award is presented annually to boards that demonstrate exceptional leadership and initiative. The CMC Board of Trustees was the only governing board of a public college or university in the U.S. to receive the award this year.
In other business trustees unanimously approved:
• An adjustment to a contract for construction of an oral health facility at the CMC Edwards campus.
• A $5 increase in tuition for ESL and HSE students.
• Student apartment housing rates.
• Single audit and state student assistance audit for FY2021-22.
