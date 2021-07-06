Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Derek Allen Baum, 49, of Breckenridge, June 19 on charges of third-degree assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
A 39 year old Buena Vista man was arrested June 19 on charges of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, incest with a minor and child abuse. He was held without bond.
Mack Joseph Hill, 24, Salida, was arrested June 17 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 39, Nathrop, was arrested June 17 on charges of fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Ramon Antonio Guzman Sanchez, 34, Salida, was arrested June 17 on charges of domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, harassment and trespassing. He was held without bond.
Jacob John Perizzolo, 41, Bailey, was arrested June 15 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl, unlawful use of a controlled substance – amphetamine, unlawful use of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and prohibited use of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Rachel Ann Derke, 39, Buena Vista, was arrested June 15 on a charge of violating a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.