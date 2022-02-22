Johnson falls 1 point short

Salida High School junior wrestler Drew Johnson fell 1 point short of the state championship in the 182-pound weight class Saturday in Denver.
Johnson faced Severance junior Colby Runner in finals. Johnson took a 1-point lead due to an illegal hold penalty against his opponent before Runner scored a take-down to go ahead 2-1. Johnson escaped to tie it at 2-2 heading into the second period.
Johnson started the second period in the top position and kept control throughout but was called for multiple false starts, which resulted in a point being given to his opponent, a point that ended up being pivotal.
He entered the third period down 3-2 and started in the bottom position. He needed an escape to tie the score and force overtime or a reversal to take the lead. As the final two minutes ticked off the clock, he made numerous maneuvers to get away from his opponent and almost succeeded, but Runner fought back.
After an incredible season of wrestling, the clock expired with Johnson 1 point behind.
“It was tough,” said coach Steve Myers. He noted it does not matter how many points you lose by, saying “a loss on this end is a loss.”
Despite having just one competitor, Salida finished 27th of 54 3A teams with 22 points. Eaton High School won the 3A classification with 127.5 points.
For Johnson, the year ended in heartbreaking fashion, but it was a fantastic season. He finished in second place at the state championships and boasted a 26-2 record for the season. He won six tournaments, including the league and regional championship.
“Overall he’s had a great season,” Myers said. “He had a really great state.” It took Johnson three wins to get to state finals and it required him to beat some of the best wrestlers in the state, even if he often made it look quick and easy. He won both his octofinal and semifinal match-ups by pinning his opponent to the mat in the first period.
For Johnson and Salida, the attention now shifts to next year. Myers said they will start working hard again and be prepared for next season. He said, “Hopefully we’re back here again.”
