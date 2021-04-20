Salida Museum, 406½ U.S. 50 (behind the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce) is reopening to the public from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning May 7. The museum has been closed because of COVID-19 restrictions since March of 2020.
While the museum has been closed, board members and volunteers have been busy arranging new displays so visitors will find some “new” old items and displays of interest.
Masks and social distancing are still required and those who cannot visit Friday through Sunday can call for an appointment on any day except Monday. For more information call 719-539-7484.
“Salida history has always been a passion of mine and our museum is a valuable way for visitors and locals alike to learn our unique railroad, mountain and river story,” said Bob Campbell, Salida Museum Board president. “I’m so happy to be able to invite people back to visit our museum and I want to thank all of the volunteers who have made this possible and kept us going this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.