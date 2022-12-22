Three months into her new role as Buena Vista’s town administrator, Lisa Parnell-Rowe is settling in well.
“It’s an absolute honor to be here in this position and serve this community,” she said. “I was coming here every summer anyway … and I just love the people here. Every time I was here visiting everyone was always just so sweet. There’s a very neat, special vibe here. It’s for sure got something very special, and you know that as soon as you descend into the valley.”
Parnell-Rowe moved here from Hastings, Nebraska, her hometown, and she previously served Creighton, Nebraska as its administrator, clerk and treasurer.
Though she’s moved around in the past seven years, she’s glad to be settled in Buena Vista. She’s also had the support of administrator-turned-treasurer Phillip Puckett as she’s come into her new role.
“There’s been a little bit of overlap lap between the two of us, which has been good because it’s allowed me to take the time to meet all of the department heads, meet, sit and shadow them and see how their departments work and meet their employees,” she said.
Right now, Parnell-Rowe is focused on the Comprehensive Plan. She helped lead part of the comp plan kickoff on Dec. 7, and she is looking forward to seeing where the community leads the town’s future.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds because that’s all built upon what the community wants to see,” she said. “I’m just really excited to see how the Comprehensive Plan unfolds and how that guides us into the future. I think some things are amazing about this moment in time here in BV. … I don’t know that I’m necessarily saying that I want change, because I think that what we have here is special and I think it needs to be protected, as well.”
Preserving Buena Vista’s character and ensuring the community’s voice is heard is a priority for Parnell-Rowe.
“We have a large number of developments that we’ve been approached about … and we want to make sure that that’s really what the BV community wants,” she said. “We’re at a moment in time we recognize is paramount to change, so we want to make sure that the tool that directs us, which is the Comprehensive Plan, is up to date, and that the public has an opportunity to speak their mind on what they want to see before we jump in. Hopefully, the timing will allow us to do that.”
Parnell-Rowe’s daughter is studying at Western Nebraska Community College. She also recently got herself a puppy, and she loves orchestra, jazz and Latin music. After spending lots of time in Buena Vista for summers, she’s enjoying spending time downtown when she goes for walks and visiting local businesses.
“It’s a little colder now, so it’s a little less inviting to be outside,” she said, “but I’m really excited for the spring when I can get involved in some of the more recreational things that this community has to offer.”
Overall, she enjoys her work and has enjoyed taking time to get to know the town staff and the whole of the community.
“(There are) so many wonderful people here, people that have held high-profile important positions, artistic people, people that are willing to roll up their sleeves and contribute,” she said. “In some of the other communities that I’ve been in and worked for, there just was this reluctance on the part of the community to engage and be a part of it. So, to be in a community that is willing to be involved, whether that be contributing monetarily, contributing time or just having a vested interest and being part of their community, is special.”
She sees that same investment in the town staff, too.
“They all know their jobs, and they all love this community. They all love to walk through the door. It’s been great to work for an organization that has a lot of staff that is willing to work and know what they need to do in their competence.”
“I’m here to help them help facilitate the needs of the community,” she said, “and I hope that they understand that.”
