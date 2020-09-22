Dear Editor;
Nestlé is attempting to renew its 1041 Permit allowing the extraction of up to 65 million gallons of water per year for another 10 years from the Ruby Mountain Springs adjacent to Browns Canyon National Monument.
Our region is suffering from an extended drought and we are seeing the devastating effects in reduced stream flow and increased fire activity. We need to protect our water supply for local use, not sell it to a corporation that is bottling it and distributing it elsewhere for profit.
Other state and municipal communities are finally waking up to Nestlé’s harmful practices and empty promises. Hood River County, Oregon passed a ballot measure in 2016 to ban commercial water bottling after Nestlé tried to build a plant to extract 100 million gallons annually.
Osceola Township in Michigan is fighting Nestlé’s plan to double their groundwater extraction after nearby trout streams turned to mud flats and the city aquifer dropped 14 feet. Bills have also been introduced in the states of Washington and Maine to ban bottling companies from extracting groundwater.
The entire bottle water industry is a marketing scam that has reaped hundreds of billions of dollars. In this country most people have access to safe tap water that is subject to much more stringent regulations than bottled water.
Then there is the enormous impact of plastic waste. Over 60 million plastic water bottles are thrown away every day in the U.S., most of which end up in our landfills, incinerators, and waterways.
We cannot continue to support such a harmful environmental practice that does not add any benefit to our community. I urge you to voice your opposition to renewing Nestlé’s 1041 permit by writing to the county commissioners and attending one of the public hearings scheduled for October 20 and October 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Susan Zarbock
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.