Local bridges included in historic listing

Two Chaffee County bridges have been included in the recent listing of 46 of the state’s historic bridges on this year’s list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places published by Colorado Preservation, Inc., in conjunction with Colorado Department of Transportation.
The structures chosen represent different designs and eras in bridge-building and were determined to be in the best physical condition.
Both Chaffee County bridges on the list span the Arkansas River.
One is the 1937 steel deck truss bridge on U.S. 24 in Johnson Village that carries traffic over the river on the route to and from Park County. It’s listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The other Chaffee County bridge being recognized is a 1962 welded girder continuous and composite bridge on Colo. 291 between CR 191 and CR 195.
Another local bridge on the list, the 1934 Rouch Gulch (Spring Creek) bridge, is located in Swissvale in Fremont County on U.S 50. That bridge is also listed on the National Registry of Historic Place.
“Colorado’s historic bridge structures are unique pieces of the cultural legacy and distinctive character of so many communities across our state,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
“Receiving this nomination is an opportunity to both honor the heritage of our transportation system and a reminder that our system is aging and requires investment to maintain a state of good repair,” she said.
The purpose of the nomination is to build statewide awareness and advocacy for highway bridges as historic properties and highlight these structures as prime candidates for rehabilitation or repurposing when future repairs or replacement are needed due to safety requirements a press release stated.
“Historic bridges reflect the diverse geography of the state and the challenges of traversing the variety of landscapes Colorado presents, be it mountains or plains,” said CDOT’s Senior Historian Lisa Schoch.
“Preserving these structures, some of which are considered iconic, is another way of telling the story of how Colorado’s highway system developed and the challenges that were required to maintain rural and urban connectivity and sustain the state’s economic and tourist-oriented growth,” she said.
The construction of the bridges included in the list ranges from 1888 to 1973 and span Colorado’s bridge development, from early timber structures and steel bridges to the use of more functional and standardized designs using pre-stressed concrete in the post-World War II era.
A CPI press release stated, “As a state with many distinguishing geophysical characteristics, including mountains and plains and rivers and streams, Colorado has by necessity many historic bridges that reflect its diverse regions and cultural heritage. But until recently, there has never been a strong bridge preservation ethic in the state.”
CPI and CDOT hope to develop partnerships with local communities and other organizations for funding and support for bridge preservation efforts.
