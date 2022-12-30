FIBArk historian seeks programs

A group of hooligans on the McDonald’s craft heads down the Arkansas River during FIBArk 2022. FIBArk historian Donna Rhoads is putting together a 75th anniversary commemorative book on the history of FIBArk and is looking for memorabilia, photos and memories of past FIBArks.

 File photo by Paul Goetz

June 2023 will see the 75th anniversary of the oldest whitewater race in the country, FIBArk, which stands for First in Boating on the Arkansas River.

To celebrate that milestone, former FIBArk Commodore Donna Rhoads, who held the honorary title  in 1997, is working on a commemorative book on the history of the event.

