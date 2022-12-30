FIBArk historian seeks programs

June 2023 will see the 75th anniversary of the oldest whitewater race in the country, FIBArk, which stands for First in Boating on the Arkansas River.
To celebrate that milestone, former FIBArk Commodore Donna Rhoads, who held the honorary title in 1997, is working on a commemorative book on the history of the event.
“I have been involved with the festival for many years and have gathered a great deal of historical data surrounding the event. To that end I am now known as the ‘historian,’” Rhoads said.
Many items and much information has come from the Salida Museum collection and Salida Regional Library, but Rhoads hopes there is a lot more in private hands that can help with preserving the history of the event.
Among the items Rhoads is looking for are old buttons, programs, T-shirts, posters, merchandise, photographs and personal stories and memories of FIBArk highlights.
She said she specifically is looking for programs for the years 1949-1953, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1966, 1986, 1996 and 1998.
Rhoads said she is hard at work on the written portion of the book, which will include race statistics over the years.
She said she hopes to complete the book by April or May to send out for publication in time for the June festivities.
“I am asking the community to contribute or lend me any FIBArk history or items I might use to fill the history most completely,” Rhoads said.
