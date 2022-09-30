The Buena Vista Police Department took a hike up Midland Hill from the BV River Park in honor of the fallen officers and firefighters who gave their lives on 9/11.

The officers met at the river park on the afternoon of Sept. 14, prepping for the hike while wearing full tactical gear. Before leaving, the members of the police force who showed up told brief stories of what they were doing and where they were on 9/11.

