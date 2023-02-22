About 60 Starpoint consumers, providers and volunteers came together Saturday at Salida Vineyard Church for a “Dance Under the Stars,” Starpoint’s first dance in Salida since the COVID pandemic began.
The event was organized by Angela Craft, a Starpoint volunteer. Craft’s mom, Tina Craft, worked at Starpoint for more than 30 years, so Craft grew up around the consumers, and the organization became an important part of her life. Since COVID, the consumers haven’t had much social interaction, she said.
“The main reason I wanted to organize this dance is so consumers at Starpoint can go out and interact with other people and have fun,” Craft said. The event was made possible by volunteers and donations.
“Dance Under the Stars” is a prom-like dance for Starpoint consumers to interact with people and have fun, and so Starpoint can make its presence known in Salida, Craft said. In the past, dances have been held at First Presbyterian Church.
Attendees enjoyed a catered dinner of pot roast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and rolls. Cindy Tombaugh from Safeway donated a cake from its bakery.
Many former Starpoint staff members helped at the event, Tina Craft said. Starpoint consumers, their providers and guests all attended for free.
“It’s all about happiness,” said consumer Kim Scaace, whose favorite part was the star decorations. Scaace said it was her first time attending such an event.
“I like everything,” said consumer Wayne Michael Dowdy, who has been with Starpoint since 1997.
