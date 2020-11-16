Chaffee County Commissioners will continue the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit application at 1 p.m. Tuesday, after their regular meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.
On their regular agenda, commissioners have three public hearings planned, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The first is for the Cooper Minor Subdivision sketch plan appeal of the Chaffee County Planning Commission.
The property is a pair of lots accessible from 3925 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163. The applicant is the Joe Edward Cooper Living Trust, representing Joe and Antonia Cooper.
The items the planning commission laid out for conditions of approval include; the requirement of building envelopes to avoid steep slopes and floodplains, dedication of a private or public roadway to provide lot frontage and the inclusion of standard Chaffee County plat notes.
Commissioners will hear the Baca boundary line adjustment, for 17400 U.S. 50, a request to adjust property lines between three parcels under the same ownership.
The third public hearing will be for the Warholoski/Longuski boundary line adjustment, between 29105 and 29145 CR 330.
Other items on the agenda for the commissioners to consider include:
• Contract between Chaffee County Detention Center and Securus Technologies, LLC.
• Appointments to the Salida Regional Library Board, reappointing Connie DeLuca for an additional term ending Dec. 31, 2025 and appointing Matthew Burkley to serve the remainder of Dick Isenberger’s term, ending Feb. 31, 2024.
• A request from Dale Shoemaker with Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity for fee waivers of approximately $2,000.
• A final resolution for filing No. 1, phases 2-6 final plat for the Centerville Ranch major subdivision.
• A two-year extension for region 13 on the community development block contract No. 18-614.
• A resolution to partner with Colorado Mountain College in applying and distributing the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship 2020-2021 matching funds.
• An application by Chaffee Housing Trust to the Colorado Division of Housing for down payment assistance funding.
• The Van Life/Kick It construction enforcement update.
Commissioners will adjourn into executive session, to receive legal advice, regarding pending opioids litigation.
All meetings are held on Zoom. To attend, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
All documents regarding the Nestlé hearing can be found at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.