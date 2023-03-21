The Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board, in collaboration with Chaffee County government and the Colorado Department of Transportation, is updating a corridor management plan for the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway.
The board is requesting input for the updated byway corridor management plan from now through April 15, according to a press release.
Designated in 2005, the 57-mile long byway traverses the middle of the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
The byway runs along U.S. 24/285 from north of Granite to Poncha Springs, also including Colo. 291 to Salida and U.S. 50 between Poncha Springs and Salida.
The byway terminates a few miles over the northern Chaffee County line, near where travelers can access the Top of the Rockies Scenic & Historic Byway in Lake County.
The original plan for the byway was developed in 2008.
In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the byway is now undergoing an updated management planning process to maintain its official Scenic & Historic Byway designation.
The updated plan will outline how Chaffee County will continue to enhance, protect, promote and benefit from the unique character of the byway.
Input can also be provided in person from noon-1 p.m. March 29 at City Market, 438 U.S. 24, Buena Vista, and noon-1 p.m. March 30 at Safeway, 232 G St. in Salida.
For information about the Collegiate Peaks Scenic and Historic Byway contact Dominique Naccarato at dominique@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
For information on the corridor management plan update, contact Jodie Snyder at jodie.snyder@fhueng.com or 719-985-4006.
