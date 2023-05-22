Senior Quinn Smith always has a strong last lap, coach Randy Kapushion said, and at the Colorado High School Activities Association high school state track and field meet it showed.
Smith took second in the 3,200 meter with a time of 11 minutes, 8.08 second, setting a new school record.
She took third in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:59.54, besting her own school record.
Smith topped off her senior year incredibly, Kapushion said. In the 3,200-meter race, a group of four runners including Smith broke away from the group for the last four laps.
First place for both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter went to Alamosa runner Sarah DeLaCerda.
Senior Izayah Baxter ran a smart race and put himself exactly where he needed to be to place 14th in the 3,200 meter, Kapushion said. Baxter’s time was 9:55.46.
Sophomore Zeke Wilcox, placed 12th in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter, his times 4:32.17 and 9:46.11 respectively.
Sophomore Taiya Carl of Buena Vista, who trains on Salida’s pole vaulting team, won the 2A girls’ pole vault tournament, her height 9 feet 7 inches.
Kapushion said he expects to take quite a few students to State next year, as many on the team will be staying to improve their scores for next spring.
