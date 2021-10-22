Jay Reece Embry, 36, appeared in 11th Judicial District Court in Cañon City Wednesday, before District Magistrate Michael W. Meyrick, for a hearing on bond and modification of a protection order.
Jay Embry is accused of shooting his brother, Judson Embry, 40, in the back of the head with a .410 caliber shotgun Oct 8. He was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Judson Embry drove himself to the Howard fire station for help and was later treated for his injuries at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Jay Embry was arrested later that morning in Howard, on multiple charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and violation of a protection order.
His attorney asked the court Wednesday to modify a protection order to allow him to live at home with his parents and brother if he is able to bond out of custody.
He said the family indicated they do not fear Embry and feel he would be better off living at home.
A further request was made to have the current $50,000 cash only bond changed to a cash surety bond and to have the amount reduced.
Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey told the court he felt it was premature to consider a modification of bond.
Meyrick stated even if the alleged victim is not afraid of his brother, based on the information available, he had to consider the danger to the public at large.
Jay Embry remains in custody.
Meyrick continued the matter to 9 a.m. Nov. 11 to give the defense and prosecution more time to discuss the situation in more detail.
