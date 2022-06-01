Bronchopneumonia caused by the influenza virus and strep zooepidemicus bacteria caused the recent high mortality among horses at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Cañon City.
Since April 23, 145 horses have died at the facility at the Colorado Department of Corrections East Cañon Complex, a press release reported.
A review team including staff from the Colorado State Veterinarian’s Office, the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Land Management have begun a review of the events surrounding the outbreak to identify ways to help prevent and mitigate future disease outbreaks.
The BLM’s Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program Compliance Assessment Team last week reviewed the facility’s compliance with BLM’s animal welfare standards for off-range corrals. Results of the BLM review are available at https://www.blm.gov/colorado.
“This review will allow us to better understand management factors that may have contributed to this outbreak so we can better understand how to avoid another outbreak,” BLM Colorado Acting State Director Stephanie Connolly said in the release. “We are encouraged by the improving health of the West Douglas horses and the cooperation between the BLM and the state of Colorado in responding to this outbreak.”
“Diagnostic testing of samples obtained from horses that were autopsied on the first few days of the outbreak has been completed. Microscopic examination of the tissues has confirmed the cause of the high mortality disease outbreak as bronchopneumonia characterized by severe acute pulmonary edema, hemorrhage, necrosis and suppurative processes,” said Dr. Albert Kane, a veterinary epidemiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture who works as an advisor to the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program.
Kane said the investigation is ongoing and could take several weeks or months to complete.
Voluntary quarantine of the facility will remain in place at least until July 1. During this time enhanced disease surveillance and monitoring will include regular visits to the facility by attending veterinarians.
State and federal veterinarians and epidemiologists will continue to monitor the situation and advise the BLM during the quarantine period and take measures to reduce the risk of similar outbreaks occurring in the future.
The veterinarian reports, situation reports and updates on the facility can be found online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/herd-management/herd-management-areas/colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.