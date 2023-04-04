The 10th annual Chaffee Home & Garden Show, presented by Salida Sunrise Rotary, drew more than 60 exhibitors to Chaffee County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.
Exhibitors included those offering goods and services for homeowners as well as information for locals and those new to the area.
Among the offerings were businesses specializing in landscaping, energy efficiency and home upgrades.
This year’s sponsors included Brady’s West Garden and Floral, Heart of the Rockies Radio, High Country Bank, The Mountain Mail, Peak Solar Designs, Altamont Landscaping, Colorado Hydroponic Supply, DHC, Bordner Home Solutions, Salida Clinic, Culligan Water, Home Smart, Poncha Lumber and “Yes I Clean Windows,” all of which were exhibitors at the show.
A series of speakers made presentations both days on a range of subjects from solar battery storage systems to successful greenhouse growing to how to create a drought-tolerant landscape.
Presenters included Andrea Coen, executive director of Guidestone Colorado, Derald Brady of Brady’s West Garden and Floral, Art and Abby Hutchinson of Hutchinson Ranch, and Susan Carter, Chaffee County’s Colorado State University Extension director.
The show extended through the north and south buildings at Chaffee County Fairgrounds and attracted a two-day crowd of an estimated 2,300.
In addition to the opportunity to connect with the public, exhibitors were competing for the best of show award for their booth design.
This year the honor was won by Colorado Central Magazine publisher Cailey McDermott.
McDermott also won the rookie award last year in her first year of attendance.
McDermott said the back-to-back wins felt fantastic to win “best overall” since the rookie pool is fairly small.
She credited Settings Event Rental for the furniture that created a homey atmosphere for her booth.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Salida Sunshine Rotary and garnered about $35,000 before expenses.
The net profit will be used for scholarships and community grants funded by Salida Sunrise Rotary.
Organizer Janet Franz said this year’s Home & Garden Show was successful.
She said she was a little worried that the second day being Palm Sunday might bring lower numbers of attendees, but it was busy both days.
Last year’s show, the first after COVID-19 had shut down the event in 2020 and 2021, only had enough exhibitors to fill the south building at the fairgrounds.
Franz said this year not only was the south building filled, but the north building was about 85 percent occupied.
She said in a post-event survey about 95 percent of this year’s exhibitors indicated they were interested in returning next year.
“I think people missed it,” Franz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.