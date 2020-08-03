Salida City Council will consider adopting the Airport Master Plan and Airport Layout Plan for Harriet Alexander Field at its regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The goal of the master plan is to provide the framework needed to guide future airport development that will cost-effectively satisfy aviation demand, while considering potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts.
The airport discussion is one of four action items on the meeting’s agenda.
Council will also hold a public hearing on a proposed Community Development Block Grant and possibly approve it. The application being considered would request $720,000 for Salida Ridge Apartments, proposed to be constructed at the northeast corner of Vandaveer Ranch Road and Cleora Road.
Application for CDBG funds must come from a municipality or other governmental entity; a nonprofit; housing authority or other housing organization.
Council will also discuss approving the Development Agreement for the Salida RV Resort. The Salida RV Resort received R-4 zoning by the council on February, 2019; the annexation agreement was amended in March, 2019 and the planning commission approved the development plan for the site on Feb. 24, 2020.
The agreement addresses the financial guarantee for the construction of the public street and a public water line to be constructed, among other items.
The last new business on the meeting’s agenda is to consider a declaration of Extension of State of Local Emergency – COVID-19 Action Plan Implementation.
People can attend the virtual meeting by registering at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360.
Salida Public Schools update set for city work session
The council’s work session at 6 p.m. Monday will include an update on Salida Public Schools.
Additionally, there will be a greenhouse gas inventory presentation. The report summarizes the findings of the City of Salida’s first Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Inventory conducted for 2018.
In addition to describing the methodological details and results of the GHG Emissions Inventory, some recommendations for improving the accuracy of future inventories and for reducing emissions are made.
People can sign up for the virtual work session at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504
