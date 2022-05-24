A late spring snowstorm in Salida and around the state over the weekend caused a number of events to be postponed or canceled.
Snowfall Friday in Denver caused the Colorado State Track and Field Championships to be postponed. Races did not resume until after 2 p.m. Saturday, then finished on Sunday.
In Salida and Buena Vista, the 31st annual Arkansas River Clean Up Green Up was postponed after the area received 8 to 11 inches of snow over the weekend. It was originally scheduled for Saturday.
Jennifer Crawford of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area said the event will instead take place on volunteers’ own time. Participants can come by the AHRA office, 307 W. Sackett Ave., anytime in the next two weeks to pick up a kit with trash bags and latex gloves.
If volunteers come across hazardous materials while cleaning up the river, they are encouraged to contact AHRA.
Ark-Valley Humane Society was forced to cancel the Tails on the Trail Walk/Run Sunday due to inclement weather. The dog-friendly 5K would have raised money for Humane Society programs.
Kathy Torgerson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said Chaffee County received a median of 10 inches of snowfall during the weekend. Some areas, such as Howard, received more than 25 inches in some places.
She said Chaffee County could see 2 to 4 inches more snow in the coming days. Today is expected to have a high of 54 and low of 38 with a possibility of showers during the afternoon and evening. Higher elevations could experience snowfall.
Torgerson said conditions should be much drier Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s for Memorial Day weekend with a possibility of isolated showers Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.