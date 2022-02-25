Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sevannah Lynn Lane, 23, of Buena Vista Feb. 20 on two warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Amir Habeeb Musalli, 19, Gunnison, was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person and speeding 94 mph in an 60 mph zone. He was released on a summons.
Dale Gene Havens, 29, Moffat, was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 51, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on four warrants charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Willie Beal Slater, 36, Salida, was arrested Feb. 17 on three warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Michael William Gallagher, 60, Hartsel, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 53, Salida, was arrested Feb. 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail,
Tarron Rachelle Johnson, 43, Salida, was arrested Feb. 15 on two warrants charging failure to pay or comply. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 32, Salida, was arrested Feb. 14 on charges of violation of a restraining order and harassment. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.