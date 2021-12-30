Jan. 5 – Colorado Midland and Pacific Railway announced it was looking into operating on the Tennessee Pass line. The line was last used for freight in 1997 and for passengers in 1967. The proposal would connect residential areas in Eagle, Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties.
Jan. 8 – After pro-Trump protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, leading to evacuation of the House and Senate buildings, local community leaders condemned the violence and destruction.
Jan. 12 – The first COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Colorado, including 187,641 individuals across the state and 200 people in Chaffee County.
Feb. 16 – Six people died from avalanches in early February, which brought the death total to 10 for the season in Colorado. Snowstorms caused 87 avalanches in one weekend. It was one of the deadliest avalanche seasons the state has ever seen.
March 2 – Chaffee County reported increased sales tax revenue in every month of 2020 despite the pandemic. In total, the county saw a 13.93 percent increase in sales tax collections. Salida finished with 24.55 percent sales growth on the year. The construction and hardware industry experienced the largest sales tax boost.
March 5 – The residential area in Poncha Springs continued to grow despite the pandemic. Since 2016, 140 new residential units were built there, and the tally of construction-ready lots was 392. Town staffing grew by 50 percent, and the town expanded fire protection and its contract with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
March 9 – Two Chaffee county buildings were named to the State Register of Historic Places, and a third building was named to the National Register of Historic Places. The Maxwell Park schoolhouse was placed on the National Register. It served as the schoolhouse for farms and ranches in the Maxwell Park area early in the 20th century.
March 12 – Gwen Ramsey won the Rob Walmer Fastest Man on the Mountain award for outskiing the competition during the five Town Challenge races at Monarch Mountain. Ramsey, 16, became the first teenager and first woman to win the honor in the race series’ 23-year history.
March 26 – The Meadows in Buena Vista petitioned Chaffee County commissioners to allow the outdoors theater and events venue to host 12 large-scale events a year and an unlimited number of small-scale events. Large-scale events were defined as having more than 1,000 people in attendance.
March 30 – Joe Ray Anthony Aragon was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. Aragon, along with two others, stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Chaffee County and committed acts of violence against two individuals.
March 30 – Colorado moved to phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. The shift happened two weeks ahead of schedule and led to additional vaccines being available in the county. The Pfizer vaccine became available to the general public ages 16 and older.
