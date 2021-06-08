Equity markets were mixed Monday, with the S&P 500 still off all-time highs. The utilities and health care sectors led while technology continues to be a laggard, as the cyclical trade continues to pick up steam.
U.S. 10-year yields are flat at 1.57 percent to start the week after briefly crossing 1.6 percent last week.
European and Asian stocks were largely higher, and the dollar is higher compared with a basket of currencies.
The price of crude oil was down $0.42 or 0.60 percent at $69.20 and the spot price of gold was up $10.9 or 0.58 percent to $1,902.90.
Economic news was light today as all eyes remain on the pace of economic recovery, monetary policy and fiscal spending. The G-7 nations reached an agreement over the weekend. to a 15 percent global minimum tax on corporations.
This is much lower than the initial 21 percent proposal by the Biden administration and seems to have calmed investor fears.
President Joe Biden has proposed sweeping changes to the tax law, including raising the corporate tax rate, the capital gains tax rate on high earners, and the top personal income bracket rate.
Although tax hikes are restrictive in nature, the proposed infrastructure bill will likely offset any spending reductions.
The market seems to have largely brushed off concerns of inflation this week on the heels of a disappointing jobs report.
Treasury yields are staying relatively flat while hitting almost 1.7 percent earlier in the year.
In our view, investors are in a holing pattern, waiting to see how the new Fed framework around employment and inflation plays out as the economy recovers and the vaccination rollout continues.
Recent inflationary spikes are likely transitory, with the base effect playing into higher-than-expected levels.
As we move further towards the end of the year, the base effect will dissipate, and we could get a better sense of how the labor market is contributing to overall inflation.
The stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.