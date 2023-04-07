Irene Alvarez, 16-year-old junior at Salida High School was named Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County Youth of the Year.
A celebration at Silver Cliff Ranch highlighted Alvarez’s accomplishment and celebrated other youth from both the Salida and Buena Vista Clubs.
About 140 people attended the event, the largest group ever.
Attendees included parents, family, club members, investors, elected officials, business leaders and volunteers.
Among the guests were Salida Mayor Dan Shore, Salida Schools Superintendent David Blackburn, Buena Vista Schools Superintendent Lisa Yates and Justin Kurth representing Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo).
Alvarez has been a member of Boys & Girls Club for 10 years.
She is now not only a club member, but an employee as she helps engage other youngsters in club activities.
Executive director of the Chaffee County organization Brian Beaulieu said he knew she was going to be a great leader when he met her ten years ago.
Beaulieu said Alvarez is a “quiet leader.”
“The world can use more quiet leaders right now,” he said.
Alvarez, who was last year’s Junior Youth of the Year for the Salida club, said this year’s honor was a long time coming.
“I’m glad I finally made it here,” she said.
Her quote for a recent Boys & Girls Clubs video was, “I always counted on the club now I feel like, as a youth leader, the club can count on me.”
She said she likes to help the kids who need her the most.
Alvarez said the most challenging part of the processes was all of the writing she had to do.
Youth of the Year candidates have to prepare a written essay on their Boys & Girls Clubs experience, which Alvarez will need to memorize for state competition April 17 in Denver.
Other honorees included the Buena Vista Junior Youth of the Year Ashlynne Goodwin and the Salida Junior Youth of the Year Ella Melia.
Each club also celebrated their youths of the month for the past year.
Salida club honorees were: Corven Pearson, Evenlee Garcia-Butler, Santos Evangelista, Holden Berggren, Gianna DePetro, Korah Slaughenhaupt, Kira Cadogan, Kali Keast, Ruby Kaisner, Alise Bauman and Mackenzie Wilson.
Buena Vista club honorees were: Landon Labounta, Ermuun Uranzorig, Max Royce, Aiden Juarez, Dexter Whitmore, Clay Jirka, Rhylee Argys, Hailey Hampa, Maggie Kraya, Bianca Garcia and Kimbreya Schulze.
