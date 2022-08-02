The Boom Days Pack Burro Race will take place Sunday in Leadville, part of the Boom Days celebration.
Last year, 80 racer/burro combinations competed in Leadville’s short- and long-course races as the sport continues to grow.
Marvin Sandoval and his burro Buttercup won the 2021 Leadville long-course race with a time of 3:33:07. Brian Rawlings led the short-course race with a time of 2:15:08.
The long course consists of 21 miles following four-wheel-drive roads to the summit of Mosquito Pass through the historic mining district.
The short course is 15 miles on roads with a trail loop around Ball Mountain. Both courses bring racers back to town through California Gulch.
Weight of pack, saddle and gear must be at least 33 pounds for standard and mammoth donkeys and include pick, shovel and pan. Post-race weigh-in is required for contestants.
The long-course race starts at 10 a.m., followed by the short-course race at 10:15 a.m.
Spectators will have the opportunity to win a cash prize by guessing the time of the winning racer in the long course.
Burro racing originated in 1949 when the first race was held from Leadville to Fairplay with Melvin Sutton of New York state the winner in 5:10:41.2.
The race, held on July 30, 1949, began in front of the old Lake County Courthouse and ended at Prunes Monument in Fairplay after a rugged trip over Mosquito Pass.
The initial race, then called the Rocky Mountain Pack Burro Championship Race, was co-sponsored by the Fairplay Chamber of Commerce and the Rocky Mountain News, and it drew 21 entries.
The Leadville race was preceded by the World Championship Pack Burro Race Sunday in Fairplay.
The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Gold Rush Days Pack Burro Race, will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 in Buena Vista. If the same racer wins the long-course race in each community, that person will be the Triple Crown winner.
