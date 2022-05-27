The first Paddlefest started in 2002 as a way to attract tourists to Buena Vista and bring together like-minded people with a passion for rafting and kayaking.
Since then it has become a major celebration of the town’s natural resources with multiple events taking place over four days.
Paddlefest will celebrate its 20th year with activities today through Monday. Some events are held along East Main Street where vendors will set up and raffles are held; from there events take place by the Buena Vista River Park.
Race to the Grill on Monday is this Paddlefest’s premier family event for anyone comfortable in rafting Class 2+ whitewater.
Entry for the race is $15 per participating group, and racers must bring their own equipment and watercraft.
The race will be a time trial, which will start at Wilderness Aware Rafting and follow the river to the finish line at River Runners Bar and Grill.
Contestants will be released one at a time as they are allowed to traverse the river’s rapids. Upon reaching River Runners Bar and Grill, contestants are encouraged to relax and celebrate with cold drinks and hot cuisine offered at the bar and grill.
“It is a family and friends fun event open to all crafts and ability levels. Great hangout time at River Runners after the race with tacos and margaritas,” event organizer Cat Tobin said.
“It’s an event that any river rafter can do. It’s closer to a straightforward race that you can do with family and friends. It’s not challenging or difficult, so anyone can do it and there is no better way to end a race than with tacos and drinks,” Earl Richmond, BV Recreation special projects manager and event founder, said.
CKS Main Street will also host a Three Rock Pie Splat challenge at 5 p.m. Sunday, for which competitors must take a pie of their choice to enter. Competitors will have to perform splats on three different boulders with bonus points for tricks and maneuvers in the area between the boulders.
The winner of the competition will get to pie one of their fellow competitors; afterwards a pie-potluck feast will begin on Christof’s Bridge.
“It is silly and sweet. Get playful with the rocks and support local businesses such as Loback’s, Sorelle and Jan’s by purchasing a pie to eat and/or splat after your rock splat lap,” Tobin said.
Along with Paddlefest’s water sports, the 12th annual Yucca Classic Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday is a SoCo Championship Series Qualifier. Points earned during the event will count toward the players’ invitation to the second annual SoCo Championship at Twisted Cedars Disc Golf Course in Trinidad.
“Paddlefest has always been more than just the river; it’s about celebrating the resources we have here. The golf course is really nice; it has 18 holes and really shows off the place’s natural beauty. Its been with Paddlefest for 10 years now,” Richmond said.
Registration is full for the tournament, which starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5:45 p.m. with an award ceremony.
“Paddlefest’s events are about community more than competition,” Tobin said. “A time to get together and enjoy the incredible Arkansas River as competitors and as friends.”
“We’re excited to have the event make a resurgence. The big thing about Paddlefest is that it’s raising funds to make improvement to our whitewater park infrastructure,” Richmond said.
For more information and a full schedule of Paddlefest events, visit https://www.ckspaddlefest.com/.
