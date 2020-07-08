An unidentified pilot was airlifted to a regional burn center after the single engine airplane he was flying burst into flames while taking off at Central Colorado Regional Airport in Buena Vista.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported that emergency personnel responded to the airport at about 1:47 p.m.
“They learned that a single engine airplane was taking off and was just becoming airborne when it hit the runway, causing it to burst into flames,” Spezze wrote.
The airplane came to rest just off of the runway and the pilot was able to escape unassisted.
The pilot was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by Chaffee County EMS and was then airlifted to the regional burn center.
The FAA and NTSB were both notified and will investigate the incident.
Buena Vista Police Department, Buena Vista Fire and Chaffee County Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.
