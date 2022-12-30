Chaffee County’s venues and businesses are gearing up for New Year’s with concerts, immersive art and more.
Surf Hotel
On Friday and Saturday, the Surf Hotel at 1012 Front Loop in South Main will host live performances, five-course dinners and an outdoor digital graffiti art installation. The lineup includes a two-night run with SoDown in the Ivy Ballroom and the venue’s first outdoor winter concert on The Lawn featuring Rapidgrass.
The outdoor immersive art installation in South Main, presented by Brett Phares of LightStruct, will feature large-scale projection mapping, murals and interactive light sculptures from around the world.
Phares, who has more than 20 years of experience in interactive media, has done exhibits worldwide and is the founder of the annual immersive art festival Digital Graffiti, which Smithsonian Magazine named one of the top five immersive art experiences in the world.
SoDown is an electronic music producer, DJ and saxophone player, and will be accompanied by Kyral x Banko, Gravitrax, Underlux and MZG for his performances in the Ivy Ballroom.
Colorado band Rapidgrass plays “high-energy bluegrass” with a wide array of influences, including gypsy jazz, bluegrass, swing and classical music. Their full-time lineup includes Mark Morris on guitar and vocals, Charlie Parker Mertens on upright bass, Coleman Smith on violin and Alex Johnstone on mandolin and vocals.
Friday: Doors open at 8 p.m. for SoDown, Kyral x Banko & Gravitrax in the Ivy Ballroom. Tickets are $35 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years.
Saturday:
Doors open at 6 p.m. for Art After Dark: An Outdoor Digital Graffiti Exhibition. Admission is free.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Rapidgrass on The Lawn. Tickets are $30 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years.
Doors open at 9 p.m. for SoDown, Underlux & MZG in the Ivy Ballroom Tickets are $50 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/new-years.
Both nights: An Ultimate New Year’s Package is available for $100, which includes tickets to all three shows, glow sticks and a midnight champagne toast on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are at the same website.
The Lariat
The Lariat, 206 E. Main St., will feature Leadville Cherokee and local band Airing of Grievances on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/nye2022/.
Leadville Cherokee, which originated in the mining town it is named for, has been active since 2009. Described as a rock band, its sound draws influence from rock, metal, bluegrass, folk and country. Airing of Grievances is Buena Vista’s premier ’90s alternative/punk rock cover band.
Salida
On the south end of the county, several bars will feature live music on New Year’s Eve. High Side Bar and Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., will have blues band Blue Recluse featuring Shawntel Royale, and Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St., will have Roundhouse Assembly playing music of the Grateful Dead.
Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, 144 W First St., will host its annual Disco New Year’s Eve Dance Party, and The 146 Taphouse, next door at 146 W. First St., will feature live music and DJs at its New Year’s Eve Bash.
A Church, 419 D St., will host Adult Prom at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate the New Year. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com or at the door for $20. There will be a dance party, drinks, a midnight champagne toast and a livestreamed silent disco.
The second annual Wild & Free New Year’s Eve Bash with DJs Jason Syn and Alex H will start at 9 p.m. at Box of Bubbles, 135 E. Second St. Furs and animal prints encouraged. Tickets are $20 in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/ or $25 at the door.
Monarch Mountain
Monarch will host a free afternoon of music in the Pioneer Room with Roundhouse Assembly starting at 1:30 p.m. Season passes or day tickets are still required for skiing and riding. Monarch will also host an early morning uphill climb to the top of Panorama to start the New Year. The morning climb will require an uphill pass, which can be purchased at the Season Pass Desk ahead of the climb. Participants should meet at the base at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Monarch will not be having fireworks or the torchlight parade due to supply chain issues.
Nathrop
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort will also have live music from Colorado band Hazel Miller & The Collective Saturday in the pavilion. Doors will open at 8 p.m., with music at 9 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and champagne toast. Tickets can be purchased for $35 at https://mtprinceton.com/new-years/.
