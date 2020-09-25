Dear Editor:
Vote “no” on Proposition 113.
This is not, and should not, be made into a partisan issue.
The Electoral College is fundamental to our nation as a republic. Without it, mob rule takes over to the detriment of anyone not in the majority at the time. The push for the national popular vote is a partisan power grab.
As for me, I reject either political party, including my own, when it attempts anything that undermines the U.S. Constitution.
I’d like to address individuals who seek to do what is righteous and appreciate the country’s founding principles whatever their affiliation. To you, I say understand the electoral choice of the presidency was carefully considered by our Founders. It was designed to protect our nation, ensuring the president is proportionately elected, thereby representing the entire union of states – not just a few.
Is there room for change to make the election of the president more just? Sure. The population tallies affecting apportionment and the “winner take all” are areas for improvement.
But for Colorado to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is not the answer.
It would give away our electoral votes to whichever candidate highly populous urban regions of the country voted for. It would make you, a Colorado voter, irrelevant. Why even vote when you already know Colorado will award its votes to a particular candidate?
Don’t be persuaded by sound bites. The Electoral College is essential to the freedom of all Americans and has maintained our liberty and representation of all people to this point.
For the sake of liberty, justice and preservation of the Republic, vote “no” on Proposition 113.
Christine Smith,
Howard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.