Affordable housing in Chaffee County will be the topic of a League of Women Voters Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. March 14.
Director of Properties Ryan Conolly and Director of Properties Scott Simon will present an update on Fading West Development, the new home manufacturing company in Buena Vista. They will describe what they are manufacturing, for whom, the number of their employees and their benefits, new building at The Farm and other plans for affordable housing or developments in which they are involved, a press release stated.
Conolly, who oversees residential sales and property management, has a background in real estate development and portfolio management. He also holds a law degree and has a decade of experience in litigation, corporate and property law.
Simmons oversees land acquisition, site planning, entitlement and development processes, with the goal of ensuring that each Fading West community is functional, beautiful and attainable. He has experience as a licensed landscape architect and in civil engineering.
The Zoom link can be found at lwvchaffeecounty.org. The public is welcome to participate; questions should be submitted in advance to info@chaffeecountylwv.org.
Following the meeting a recording will be available on the League website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.