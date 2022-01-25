The Chaffee Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee reported in its annual report that it awarded $2,448,241 to 18 recipients in 2021.
Of that total, $2,015,600 was put toward wildfire prevention and forest health, $249,640 was awarded to protect rural landscapes, and $183,001 went to recreation management, a press release stated
As part of the organization’s wildfire prevention and forest health program, $1.64 million is planned to go to the Upper Arkansas Forest Fund over the next five years to combat the risk of wildfires.
Investment in recreation went toward the Chaffee Recreation Rangers and Chaffee Recreation Adopters. Both are new programs designed to support camping areas.
Common Ground is funded through a 0.25 percent sales tax that was approved by voters in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.