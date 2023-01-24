The Ark-Valley Humane Society animal shelter in Buena Vista has seen significant changes in the last five years, including building renovations and more flexibility with the application process due to prior pandemic restrictions.
The shelter was built in the early ’90s, and one of the first renovations was an isolation section in the early 2000s for sick or unsafe animals, Executive Director Amber van Leuken said.
In 2019 major renovations were done on the front of the shelter, developing the entrance by adding a 1,200-square-foot addition to the reception area, as well as a new adoptable cat room, outdoor cattery, two private meet-and-greet rooms and a public bathroom. The reorganization provided better flow and space for a surgery suite, van Leuken said.
Today, an adoptable cat room and an adoptable dog room are on each side of the reception area. Behind the reception area, a room for “flex space,” including a couch, TV, desk and computer, simulates a home to give the animals a chance to experience that kind of setting. Dogs are rotated through the room throughout the day.
As of Jan. 18, 16 animals were in the shelter’s care, three of which were in foster homes. The shelter’s numbers range from 15 to 65, depending on different factors, van Leuken said. The average length of stay for animals last year was 18 days. There are usually more animals during the warmer months when there are more unwanted litters and tourists losing their pets, she said.
Van Leuken said the shelter had fewer animals than usual due to its recent “Home for the Holidays” campaign between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, which she said brought a lot of people to the shelter to adopt.
When the shelter has space, they look to transfer partners. They have recently transferred six dogs from Mexico that were scheduled for euthanasia, she said.
When there are a lot of animals, about half are kept in foster care. “Generally, it is always better for pets to be in a home environment,” van Leuken said, but if an animal is sick it is probably better they stay in the shelter to get around-the-clock medical care.
Additionally, if an animal is considered to be highly adoptable, such as if they are already spayed or neutered and have an outgoing, friendly personality, it is better for them to be at the shelter where they are easier for the public to see. Animals that are shy or have medical issues or need training might take longer to be adopted and would benefit from foster care and the home experience it provides.
The shelter changed its operations during the first two years of the pandemic and went toward a foster-based model, as there were many people working from home who could foster during that time. All applications and forms were moved online to eliminate the need for physical contact, as well as making meetings and interviews over the phone or video call a viable option. Although restrictions have lifted, those options remain for those who prefer them.
Another renovation was done just last year, to replace the old walls of the adoptable dog room, reseal the kennels and enlarge the pass-throughs by which the animals go between rooms. The most recent renovation saw the surgery room moved to a different side of the building for more space. Van Leuken said the shelter is hoping to make improvements to the dog yard in 2023.
Animals from the shelter have all been medically and behaviorally evaluated, she said, and the shelter is always a resource for support. If cats or dogs in Chaffee County or those adopted from the shelter exhibit behavioral issues, AVHS offers four free training coupons for sessions with a local trainer.
AVHS also supplies the community with pet food through the Salida Community Center, First Presbyterian Church in Salida and the resource center at Caring and Sharing. Additionally, AVHS’ pet food pantry at the shelter in Buena Vista has supplies including bowls, collars, leashes, pet jackets, pet beds, litter and other items for those in need.
“Our goal this year is to continue providing our animal sheltering services to the public while also offering a wide range of community support programs that encourage pets to stay in loving homes,” van Leuken said.
