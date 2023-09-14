The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region Thursday morning.
Forecasters predict widespread showers tomorrow with embedded thunderstorms redeveloping across the mountains in the afternoon. The main risk from thunderstorms will be lightning, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. Higher peaks could see an additional 1-3 inches of slushy wet snow above 12,000 feet.
Drier, warmer weather will return Saturday into next week with isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains at times. These will be capable of producing lightning, gusty winds up to 40 mph and spotty moderate rainfall amounts.
