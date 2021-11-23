A reckless driver collided a stolen Saab into a pickup truck Thursday on U.S. 285 near milepost 225 north of Bailey, causing the death of the driver and passenger of the Saab, Colorado State Patrol reported.
CSP officials said that at about 2:55 p.m. Thursday a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed near milepost 208, on the north side of Kenosha Pass just past Wilderness on Wheels.
The reporting party told police that the car was driving recklessly.
At 3:01 p.m. a trooper observed the vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 285 at a high rate of speed and making bad passes in a school zone near milepost 219 near the Platte Canyon High School campus.
The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled from the trooper at a high rate of speed.
Park County sheriff’s deputies reported at 3:06 p.m. that the vehicle crashed into a southbound vehicle on U.S. 285 near milepost 225.
Police identified the vehicle as a gray 2009 Saab passenger car, which was reported stolen in Denver on Nov. 14.
On-scene investigation revealed that the Saab was northbound on U.S. 285 at a high rate of speed when it lost control and traveled into the oncoming lane while rotating counterclockwise.
The Saab then collided with a 2000 Ford pickup truck in the southbound lane.
The driver of the Saab, Aaron Burns, 31, of Washington, and his passenger, Kevin Cannon, 49, of Oregon, were pronounced dead on scene by the Park County Coroner’s Office.
Occupants of the Ford pickup truck were transported to Swedish Medical Center in Denver with non-life-threatening injuries.
Their identities are being withheld pending investigation.
Both lanes of U.S. 285 were closed for about five hours while the scene was investigated.
